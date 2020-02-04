A price-related stare-off between PlayStation and Xbox begins. Who will shrink back first? The CFO of Sony has suggested that the PlayStation company will wait to see how the Xbox Series X is priced before determining its own price level. How much does the new PlayStation 5 cost? One of the factors seems to be the selling price of the Xbox Series X. That is the interpretation of Sony’s Chief Financial Officer, Hiroki Totoki, who spoke with investors after Sony announced its latest quarterly figures.

In response to a question about variables that Sony can and cannot control in the transition to the PlayStation 5 era of Holiday 2020, Totoki noted that competition with other companies is a factor that can drive the price of the PS5 to an unknown extent. to influence. “What’s not very clear or visible is because we’re competing in space, so it’s very hard to discuss anything about the price right now,” he said, according to the Video Games Chronicle translation.

“Depending on the price level, we may have to determine the promotion that we are going to use and how much we are willing to pay.” In other words, the company still has to determine how much it will subsidize the sales price of the PS5: an important factor will be the price of competitors’ products. Since the Nintendo Switch has been on the market since 2017 and Nintendo claims that it will not release a major overhaul in 2020, this means that Sony is closely monitoring Microsoft’s Xbox division and its own Holiday 2020 offering, the Xbox Series X. keeps an eye on.

For comparison, the PlayStation 4 was launched in November 2013 with $ 399 USD, the price (and final internal specifications) of which were announced in June 2013, a few hours after Microsoft set a $ 499 introductory price for the Xbox One. After gradual price cuts on the basic PS4 and XBO consoles, a more powerful PS4 Pro was launched in November 2016 for $ 399, just like its direct predecessor, while the Xbox One X became the world’s most powerful game console when it hit $ 499 in November debuted 2017.

Meanwhile, Nintendo introduced its 2017 Switch for $ 299, with a Switch Lite from September 2019, an all-in-one device without TV Out or detachable controllers, launched at $ 199.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.