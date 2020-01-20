Player Survey, KHL All-Star Moments & Week in Review

His

Monday and that means we will come back to the week that was in National

Hockey League goalkeeper. In addition, almost half of the players in the league were interviewed

who is the best goalkeeper in the league. And finally, the Kontinental

The Hockey League held its All-Star Game over the weekend and gave us fun

moments to share.

Ranked Price

Higher among players

The staff

at Athletic spent the first half of the season interviewing players

across the league on many different topics, including outdoor games,

arbitration and rule changes. With almost half of the players surveyed, 392

to be exact, we got very good answers.

From

questions about current players, the one that was asked was who do you want

from goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Carey Price of Montreal

Canadians got 33% of the vote.

“He’s just been so good for so long. Everyone, especially in this position, has their ups and downs, ”said a Pacific player from another team. “He always finds a way to bounce back. In a seventh game, however he played in the past few months, I feel like he can just bring it. And it’s so good technically. He always has what to lean on. “

Extract from “The 2020 NHL Poll”, The Athletic – 1/20/20

Marc-Andre

Fleury (23%), Andrei Vasilevsky (11%), Tukka Rask (7%) and Jordan Binnington

(7%) completed the first five.

KHL

All-Stars have fun

Regarding the All-Star Games, the KHL seems to have nailed their sense of spectacle. In recent seasons, they have added a lot of fun to the event, especially during the skills competition. We saw some great trap shots, but this year’s edition featured a goalkeeper shot.

Fans of

The Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabers likely remember left winger Linus Omark. he

scored eight goals and 32 points in 79 NHL career games earlier this decade. he

has spent the last six seasons in the KHL, the last five having played for

Salavat Yulaev Lifa “A.”

Omark made the all-star game with 10 goals and 43 points in 46 games. For some reason, Omark decided to play a goal in the first period of the bronze medal match. Not only did he hold on, he came back for the shooting and won the game for his team!

Week in

Review

Who shot?

Elvis Merzlikins has been spectacular since he took over the starting position for injured Joonas Korpisalo. Last week, he won three starts, including the shutouts against the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils. He allowed two goals against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Those are the only two goals he has allowed on 109 shots for an incredible .982 save percentage (SV%).

Merzlikins was the Columbus man. (Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports)

With his

two shutouts, Merzlikins just became the seventh rookie goalie since

1943-44 to record three shutouts in four games. His efforts have earned him

the second star of the week

NHL honors.

Who is not?

jordan

Binnington is not a name we see in this section very often, if ever. The hero

Stanly Cup Playoffs hit a bump on the road last week with a pair of

bad starts.

He allowed the Philadelphia Flyers four goals on Wednesday before retiring in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday after allowing four goals in seven shots. He finished the week with a goals-against average of 4.78 and an SV of 0.778.

A tough week for Binnington and the Blues. (Photo AP / Tom Gannam)

“He

was more a game of quality than quantity tonight, and they capitalized on their

chances, “said Binnington after

an early exit to Denver. “I have to be there to make big stops for them

when we needed to and unfortunately it’s a difficult way to break for

me, but that’s what it is. We’re just going to take some time and come back

grouped. “

Backup of

the week

Braden

Holtby has been struggling lately, but the Washington Capitals haven’t

skipped a beat thanks to Ilya Samsonov. 22-year-old young goalkeeper started

was the winner of three Capitals games last week, starting at two

of them.

Samsonov started his week with 23 saves to clinch his first career NHL shutout against the Hurricanes on Monday. He received the call against the Devils on Thursday and made 32 more saves in a 5-2 win.

The Capitals are in good hands with Samsonov. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He succeeded Holtby at the start of the third period on Saturday night’s epic comeback to the New York Islanders. The Capitals trailed 4-1 when Samsonov entered the game and returned to score five goals in the final phase. He stopped the seven shots he faced to help the Capitals take a big 6-4 victory. Her week ended with three wins on goal as well as a 0.86 GAA sterling and 0.969 SV%.