Play Lastmonday’s “Gato De’lla” video at your family’s next BBQ

For families who love Tego Calderon as well as Big Pun, Lastmonday offers the cross-generational party starter for the warmer months. In his new video for “Gato De’lla”, Lastmonday takes you through the parts of the Bronx that are close and expensive to him and his father, while tapping on a beat that strikes the bass line of Puns “Twinz” and Calderon’s “Elegante de Boutique “samples. ”

In an email, he explained how the nostalgic video represents an extension of his childhood into his adult life: “Marking, fleeing the bulls, reggaeton bashing parties, perreando, underage drinking, all of that. The video is a continuation of that and an insight into my current life, my crew and my surroundings. ”

He also explained the colloquial Spanish with the word sal or salt in the outstanding line: “Yo tengo todo abajo de control … Antes to enter me, yo tenia que sacudirme, corone y estoy mejor”. which means translated: “I had to shake off the salt, crown myself and continue to be great.” He went on to say that “in Spanish slang, someone who has a lot of ‘sal’ is someone who carries negative energy along with a lot of bad luck.”

Look out for a project from him this spring.

