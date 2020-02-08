Play as Deadmau5 in Revamped Ghosts’N DJs Video Game

Players get excited because Ghosts’N DJs was restarted for 2020!

Inspired by the classic arcade hit Ghosts’N Goblins and fully created by the house music legend Dr. Kucho!, Ghosts’N DJs is a pixel art run and gun side scrolling action platform in a parallel universe where the music scene is dominated by fake artists and DJs.

The best part? You can play as deadmau5, In addition, the Ghosts’N DJs game offers four Deadmau5 originals: “Polaris”, “4Ware”, “GG” and “Three Pound Chicken Wing”.

This was the other day @ deadmau5 when I was preparing to stream Ghosts’n DJs … “Go home, man, I’m making video games …” 😂

I’ll release some of the best gameplay moments later

Wish list: https://t.co/w7Ra1b8HMA

Donations are welcome at @CPCharity @ TheRockinR13 @ ExtraLife4Kids @GamersOutreach pic.twitter.com/lzCQ5O4zdN

– Ghosts’n DJs (@DrKuchoGames) January 31, 2020

Here are some other highlights of the game:

Satirical pixel-art run and gun side-scrolling action platformer

Inspired by the classic arcade hit Ghosts’N Goblins

Set in a parallel universe where the music scene is dominated by fake DJs

3 levels, 5 different enemies, running and flying enemy behavior and a boss

4 regular weapons + deadmau5 head as armor and super weapon

4 levels of difficulty for beginners and extremely hard core players

Super fast and smooth action gameplay

CRT filter for arcade feeling

FX sounds based on 8-bit YM2203 and MOS6581 sound chips

Fully created by house music legend Dr. kucho

With deadmau5

The following trailer reveals the DJs you’ll be fighting – and they may sound familiar. Check out below and start here for free on Steam with Ghosts’N DJs.

Ghosts’N DJs Trailer 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aywu2D9gIYY (/ embed)

H / T: Pop geeks