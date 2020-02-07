PlatinumGames would like to publish Bayonetta itself, but would be expensive

Admittedly, at this point we could probably write: “PlatinumGames wants to publish itself [literally every game franchise they’ve ever made]” as a headline and it would probably be accurate. However, according to IGN Japan and the Anime News Network, PlatinumGames chief Atsushi Inaba said he would like to publish Bayonetta games. However, Nintendo and Sega each own half the franchise, so Inaba says that raising the Kickstarter funds to publish Bayonetta itself would cost considerably more than what is needed with the current The Wonderful 101: Remastered Kickstarter.

Although Inaba makes it clear that the wish to publish Bayonetta itself is exactly that – a wish. There are no plans on the move to realize it. That makes sense, because the franchise works great on Nintendo Switch. That said, it’s been years since the third game in that franchise was announced for Switch, and we still don’t have to see any gameplay, despite the fact that it was originally released in 2019. PlatinumGames continues to say that the development is going well, but it would certainly be nice if they would tease us to induce our appetite.

What do you think the next step will be for Platinum?

[Source / Via]