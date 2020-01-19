Plateau: LG workers are guaranteed to be included in the new minimum wage

The chairman of the Plateau State Public Service Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade James Diwa, allayed fears of state local government officials about their uncertainty of being taken into account in the minimum wage of N 30,000 being negotiated with the government.

Diwa revealed it during an interview with journalists in Jos, the state capital.

The president said that unlike the minimum wage of 18,000 N, local government employees were not properly entered and were paid only between 50% and 60% of the amount depending on the state, the increase of 30,000 N was quite different because it was a more wonderful one. policy signed by the federal government and covering federal, state and local officials.

He noted that local government employees were groaning and sending messages, including writing to him formally to find out if they were part of the negotiations.

He added that as a result, he was required to let them know as chairman of the joint bargaining council that they had nothing to fear because they were fully part of the minimum wage negotiations of 30,000 N.

“The negotiation of the minimum wage of 30,000 N is underway with the government of the Plateau State and we have gone far. We want the local government to know that they are fully involved in the negotiations.

According to him, “After the negotiations, it is expected that we will have a salary structure applicable to everyone, including local government.

“The areas of disparity in the salaries of state employees and that of local government have disappeared for good and we will no longer accept that,” he maintained.

“So, we try as much as possible to see that the implementation of the structure of the minimum wage N30.00 and the resulting arrangement are done at both state and local government level.

“This is why we want to draw the attention of our colleagues in local government to know that they are not outdone. We know that when negotiating the minimum wage of 18,000 N in 2011, they were not properly trained, and they received only about 55% of the minimum wage of 18,000 N and that the fear still exists. in them that the previous situation does not happen again. ,” he said.

Diwa congratulated Governor Simon Lalong for being a pro-worker governor and for prompt payment of wages.

He stressed, however, that as one of the governors who was part of the committee that agreed to negotiate the minimum wage of 30,000 N at the federal level, he should oblige and consent to the full application of the minimum wage at the level of State.

The unions involved in the bargaining council consist of the Nigerial Labor Congress (NLC), the Union Congress (TUC) and all affiliated unions.