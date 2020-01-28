Plateau attacks: detain community leaders, Ardos - Governor Lalong tells CP

Encouraged by the murder of villagers and the destruction of property in the village of Kwatas by the local government council of Bokkos, Governor Simon Bako Lalong ordered the state police commissioner Isaac Akinmoyede to detain the community leaders and the Ardos (Fulani leaders) of the affected community. .

The governor also said that when arrested, they will bring out those who perpetuate the evil act.

Lalong said this during his meeting with stakeholders, including heads of security agencies, traditional leaders, community leaders and Ardos (representing the Fulani) at the Government House.

The governor, who was visibly angry at the incident, said he would not be allowed to further degenerate and make nonsense of efforts to restore peace in the state, insisting that no one is not above the government.

According to him, “how can they say that people are killed and that there is no arrest. Does it kill other spirits? I don’t think you can kill 15 humans and pretend that you are a spirit and that there is no arrest.

“Police commissioner, you should take the community leaders and the Ardos with you so that they can tell you who is behind these killings.” By the time you go to cell, you

will bring out the people who do it. If you want to testify, give it to the police commissioner. We are not afraid of criminals. “

“Some community leaders and Ardos have done their best, but

there are criminals in us, ”he said.

“We have to denounce them, whatever their height. If you are one of them, you better take you to the police station. The army is there, the police, the civil defense, the DSS, Operation Rainbow. I want these people today.

“They shouldn’t be sleeping in their homes. When they are arrested, we will solve this problem, “he said.

Meanwhile, state police commissioner Isaac Akimoyede had previously informed the governor of the crisis and efforts to contain it.

Akinmoyede said he held a meeting with community leaders last Saturday based on the information, where he warned of any breach of the peace.

“Since I have been in this state since February 2019, no event of this magnitude has occurred. We investigated the Mangu incident and then. We cannot continue in this situation in the state. Security agencies have decided that those killed should be arrested, regardless of their position.

“Peace must return to this state because we cannot continue in this situation. If anybody has any grievances, they should come and say it so that we can find a solution, not take the law in hand and kill. We will not allow it, ”he said.

The Police Commissioner assured the Governor that security personnel had been deployed to the troubled areas to prevent the spread of crises beyond the initial areas.