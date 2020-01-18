Planters NUTmobile crosses Lynchburg on nationwide tour

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk, Colleen Guerry

(Photo: courtesy of Ryan Saylor with WFXR News)

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – The Planters Peanuts NUTmobile brought smiles to children and nearby motorists on Saturday afternoon during a visit to a Lynchburg Walmart.

The Planters website says that the first peanut car was built for a Planters seller in 1935. Eventually, the Peanut mobile became the current model of the NUTmobile, which weighs around 3 million peanuts. The website also states that each vehicle includes six custom leather seats, a removable sunroof for Mr. Peanut’s mascot, an illustrated timeline of Mr. Peanut over the past century, and more.

“So there are three vehicles crossing the country during a nut cracking festival from east to west, spreading miles of smiles across the country,” says Adrienne Carpenter.

Carpenter – who is called “Adri-Almond” – is a Planters Peanutter who operates one of the NUTmobiles during his national tour all year round. The peanuts will show the inside of the NUTmobile; take photos; and offer free stickers, snacks and coupons to visitors.

According to the Planters NUTmobile tracker, the giant peanut on wheels stopped at Walmarts in Bedford and Lynchburg on Saturday, but there are still two more stops planned in southwest Virginia this weekend.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, NUTmobile will be visiting Walmart at 3227 Old Forest Road in Lynchburg. Then the NUTmobile will go to Walmart at 197 Madison Height Square in Madison Heights from 2 p.m. at 4 p.m. Sunday.

