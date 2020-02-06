Planeloads by Americans flee the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, as the 12th case is reported in the United States

Many Americans who fled the Corona virus outbreak in China land on final charter flights to military bases in the United States this week.

The outbreak infected 28,000 people and killed more than 560 people in China, where it started in Wuhan City in December. Outside of mainland China, it has traveled across continents and infected more than 250 people in more than 25 countries and territories.

There are now 12 confirmed cases in the United States – the last one reported in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

350 passengers are brought to two bases

The evacuation of Americans from Wuhan began last month after a flight of nearly 200 Americans landed on a California base.

On Wednesday, two more flights from Wuhan to California arrived with a total of 350 passengers. Both planes landed on Travis Air Force Base – between San Francisco and Sacramento.

Of these, 178 were on one plane in Travis while the other was refueling before taking the others to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego.

Two more evacuation flights are scheduled for later this week – one went to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and the other to Eppley Airfield in Omaha.

This week’s flights will likely be the last. The State Department does not expect to charter planes after this week, an official said.

About 1,000 Americans live in Wuhan, and U.S. citizens at higher risk of contracting coronavirus have been given priority priority on charter flights if they stay in the city, the State Department said.

Quarantined passengers

The United States disease control and prevention centers put passengers arriving from Wuhan in a 14-day quarantine.

The passengers on board the first charter flight on January 29 included diplomats and their families. It landed at March Air Reserve Base in Southern California and the passengers were in a 14-day quarantine.

Before the quarantine, everyone on board the chartered flights is checked for symptoms before departure and undergoes post-landing and other on-board inspections and controls, the U.S. State Department said.

The same applies to Americans who arrive on regular passenger flights. U.S. citizens returning from China on commercial flights will be redirected to one of the eleven airports that can perform additional checkups. These passengers can be quarantined in accordance with the new federal regulations that came into effect on Sunday.

The 11 airports – Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, Chicago O’Hare, Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Newark, Washington Dulles and John F. Kennedy International – are locations where the centers for control and prevention are located diseases are the ability to perform medical examinations.