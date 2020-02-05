Plane slides out of runway in Istanbul, breaks into three after landing; Dozens injured

The Pegasus Airlines plane arrived at Sabiha Gokcen airport in Istanbul from the Aegean city of Izmir in very wet weather when it slid off the runway.

AFP

Last updated: 5 February 2020, 11 p.m. IST

Istanbul: A plane with 177 people slipped off the runway at an airport in Istanbul, caught fire and split into three after landing on Wednesday in bad weather.

Officials said no one had died in the spectacular accident, but dozens of people were injured.

Live images broadcast on Turkish television showed different people who climbed through the severed plane through a large crack and escaped on one of the wings at the rear of the plane.

The Boeing 737, operated by the Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus Airlines, had flown from the Aegean port city of Izmir to Istanbul’s airport Sabiha Gokcen, the NTV broadcaster reported.

The plane was apparently plagued by strong winds and heavy rain that flooded the largest city in Turkey.

Fifty-two people were injured and taken to the hospital, Governor Ali Yerlikaya in Istanbul said in a statement on Twitter, but there were no deaths.

“Efforts to evacuate the affected people are continuing,” he added.

Turkish media said the two pilots, a Turkish citizen and a South Korean, had been seriously injured.

Private TV NTV showed images of the heavily damaged aircraft and the flames inside, which were later extinguished by firefighters.

The plane had 171 passengers and six crew members on board, the governor said.

Turkish media said there were 12 children among the passengers.

“Strong landing”

“Some passengers have evacuated the aircraft themselves, but others are trapped and our rescuers are working to free them,” Turhan said on CNN-Turk television.

After darkness fell, television images showed dozens of rescue workers in highly visible coats around the plane with flashlights.

Some sprayed jets of water on the severed body of the aircraft, while others could climb the aircraft to comb through the cabin.

According to NTV, Turhan said the plane broke after a “strong landing” at Sabiha Gokcen, one of the two most important international airports in Istanbul.

There had been very strong winds and rain in the area prior to the accident.

According to NTV, flights were diverted to Sabiha Gokcen, the main airport of Istanbul, on the Asian side of Turkey.

The prosecutor in Istanbul has investigated the incident.

The aircraft had landed at the airport at 1518 GMT, the private press agency DHA reported.

In January 2018, a Pegasus Boeing 737-800 slid along a dike at Trabzon airport on the Black Sea and landed with its wheels in thick mud just meters from the water.

After four days the aircraft was finally lifted onto the runway again with the help of cranes. All 162 passengers and six crew members were evacuated safely.

Pegasus, which has been flying for 20 years, has a fleet of 83 aircraft, including 47 Boeings and 36 Airbus aircraft, according to its website.

.