The Italian city of Reggio Emilia, where Kobe Bryant lived as a child, is named after the name Kobe Bryant. The city’s mayor, Luca Vecchi, announced that the new square in front of Via Guasco, where there is a basketball hall, will be named after a basketball legend.

About Eurohoops.net:

“Kobe was one of us: here and in the city’s playgrounds, he organized games with athletes who were older than himself, with schoolmates. While his father was a star on the basketball team, Kobe grew up in Pallacanestro Reggiana’s youth section. His smile, his love of basketball had been absorbed in us and a little Reggio Emilia had been in him forever, as he had told us a few years ago that he had returned to our city, which he called “home”. Rest in peace, Kobe, Reggio Emilia will not forget you, ”Vecchi wrote on Facebook.

Via WIKIPEDIA.com:

When Bryant was six years old, his father retired from the NBA and moved with his family to Rieti in Italy to continue playing basketball at a lower level. After two years they moved first to Reggio Calabria and then to Pistoia and Reggio Emilia. Kobe got used to his new lifestyle and was fluent in Italian. He particularly liked Reggio Emilia, which he considered a loving place and where his best childhood memories were made

The mayor of Reggio Emilia, an Italian city where Kobe Bryant grew up as a child and basketball player, announced that the new square in front of the basketball hall will be named after Kobe Bryant. Pic.twitter.com/11SAJsaL7F

– Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia), January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant was mourned in the small northern Italian town of Reggio Emilia on Sunday, where he spent part of his childhood when his father Joe Bryant played basketball there. https://t.co/7XtJ3M3SGr

– Los Angeles Times (@latimes), January 27, 2020

