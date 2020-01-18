On the day of the founding of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited, Goyal said he should commit to his clients with a schedule for their freight trains.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 8:24 PM IST

Piyush Goyal file

New Delhi: Like the IRCTC, which pays compensation for delays on its trains in Texas, rail freight customers could soon be compensated for the late arrival of their merchandise, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Saturday. , demanding a commitment of timely delivery.

“Just like the Texas trains in Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad, we should be willing to commit to timely delivery, penalizing ourselves if we delay and insisting on incentives if we do a good job.”

“Let’s work on an incentive, penalty model even for our customers. I urge the Railroad Board to discuss this even more regularly, even with our existing cargo traffic. Currently, the cargo is receiving a very important maternal treatment,” Goyal said.

For the first time on railroads, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has devised a plan through which it pays compensation of 100 rupees in case your Texas train during its operation is delayed more than one hour and 250 rupees in case of a delay of more than two hours for each passenger.

