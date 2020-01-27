Goyal urged national merchants to heed the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote swadeshi products.



PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 8:29 PM IST

Archive photo of Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Stock Image: Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Monday called on merchants to promote swadeshi selling and consuming local products, saying it will help boost economic growth in two digits.

He urged national merchants to heed the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote swadeshi products.

“If merchants start using swadeshi (indigenous) goods, sell swadeshi products and promote those items, economic growth will grow … no one can prevent us from growing to 7, 8 and 9 percent and double digits,” Goyal said. here while addressing the members of the Confederation of All Merchants of India (CAIT).

Modi in one of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programs has asked people to promote indigenous products.

The minister also asked CAIT to prepare a database of several stores and people employed in those establishments in the country, since these data will help the government to implement the demands made by the merchant community effectively.

About this, CAIT said it will begin work soon and prepare the database in the next six months.

Goyal said the data is essential for the government to prepare schemes and programs for people’s well-being, but he regretted that some people oppose the National Population Registry.

For exports, he said the ministry is working on a scheme to improve credit for exporters. He also emphasized the use of standard and quality products.

He said the United States has more than 800 protocols SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) and TBT (technical barriers to trade), but India has less than 500.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.