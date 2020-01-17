Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) – James Conner realizes the dreams of a military veteran from Pennsylvania.

Conner tweeted Thursday that he had teamed up with the Air Force Sergeants Association and the USAA to send Chef Louis Boykin to the Miami Super Bowl.

“It is an honor to work with @AFSAHQ & @USAA to present 2 tix to #SBLIV to chef Louis Boykin. Whether in uniform or in his community, he serves continuously! #SaluteToService ”

Conner worked to get Boykin two tickets to the Miami game on February 2. He plans to attend the Super Bowl with his wife, Delores.

Chef Boykin has more than three decades of military service and has been posted worldwide. He rose through the ranks of the US Air Force and the Pennsylvania National Guard, eventually reaching the rank of chief commander-in-chief of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Boykin’s military service took him to England, North Africa, Italy, Qatar, Germany, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, among others. He has received numerous awards for his service, including the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal and the Air Force Merit Medal.

“With over three decades of military service to his credit, Command Sergeant Louis Boykin is someone to whom our country owes a debt of gratitude,” said James Conner. “I am honored to team up with the USAA and AFSA to organize a trip to the Super Bowl to recognize Chef Boykin’s honorable military career and I look forward to meeting him in Miami.”

Conner is scheduled to meet with Chef Boykin and other service members at the USAA Salute to Service during Super Bowl Weekend at the Super Bowl Experience.

Note: this content is subject to a strict embargo on the local market. If you share the same market as the contributor to this article, you cannot use it on any platform.