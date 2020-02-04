Pittsburgh parents pursue son’s school for alleged handcuffs to him national

A Pittsburgh family says their seven-year-old boy was physically abused, left several times in a room, and handcuffed by a school police.

According to The profession, a lawsuit was filed with the US court last year, claiming that the young boy was involved in a series of escalating incidents in Pittsburgh Liberty K-5 between 2015 and 2017.

His mother, Armani Turner, says the alleged abuse started in kindergarten and continued until the first grade. She also says she was looking for therapy for her child, who has since been diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional challenging disorder, a disease discovered in children who are “non-cooperative, challenging, and hostile to peers, parents, teachers, and other authorities.”

Fela Turner, the child’s grandmother, says she is furious. “I’m angry, I’m not surprised,” she told WPXI in November. “I’m just mad that it happened to someone in my family.”

Turner claims in the lawsuit that Liberty K-5 did not give the boy a special educational evaluation that would have given him extra support, including an assistant and sensory breaks. Instead, he was repeatedly punished for his behavior, including allegedly leaving the classroom, shouting, lashing out at teachers, and throwing furniture. He would also be isolated in a room alone.

According to the family, the Pittsburgh school system severely punishes black boys and offers them the least access to special education.

On January 15, lawyers filed a lawsuit for the family of the seven-year-old on behalf of the child. It also seeks to defend students with disabilities or those who must be identified as such “who are unlawfully enthralled or detained by school policemen or district staff in Pittsburgh Public Schools.”

