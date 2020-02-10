Pitbull & Blake Shelton drop “Get Ready” video

Mr. Worldwide teams up with Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha for “No Lo Trates”.

Pitbulls The (underrated) album from 2019, Libertad 548, is full of strange and wonderful collaborations. The most unexpected thing is “Get Ready” – a country / rap hybrid Blake Shelton that’s built around a sample of Ram Jam’s “Black Betty.” Of course, Mr. 305 has tried his hand in the country before, but the persistent hit maker is there. “305 Paradise City, where the girls got big old boots and so pretty.”

Then Blake intervenes and interpolates “Black Betty” on the chorus / hook: “Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam).” The unexpected collaborators released the video today (February 10th) and it starts with Pitbull and Blake chill out, soak up the western landscape. It gets a little more heated when the camera goes into a shabby state where a small army of lightly clothed cowgirls scoot as if their lives depended on it. It is definitely a kind of spectacle. Check out the Honky Tonk picture below.

