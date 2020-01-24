Pissing Contest: Your most ridiculous breakup

Picture: Getty

Do you know what is not considered funny? Separations. Do you know what’s funny often? Separations too. At this week’s pissing contest, I want to learn about your most ridiculous separations – what went south and how did you inform him in a cracker barrel? Let’s get personal in the comments below.

But first, let’s take a look at last week’s winners. Here are the most catastrophic meals you have ever prepared:

Ron Swanson from Westeros, WHAT’S THE ACTUAL FUCK? You could have saved that for Spooky Stories, wow:

I wish (or rather not when I look at the subject) that this was my story. Rather, this is the story of how I taught a colleague an invaluable cooking lesson.

The employee comes to me on Tuesday and mentions that she was not there on Monday because she was really sick. I apologized and went on. Later that day, my colleague also mentioned that she had decided to teach herself how to cook over the weekend. But she was not sure if she had succeeded, because, as already mentioned, she got really sick on Sunday and Monday.

What followed was an indelible exchange:

Me: “Hmm. Maybe you haven’t used the freshest ingredients. Did you see if your balls went bad? “

Her: “… Eggs go bad?”

Me: “Um, okay, I think I found your problem. How long have you had these eggs in your fridge?”

She: “I don’t know. Maybe a year? “

Me: “My God, how are you still ?!”

Moonlitesongbird, you win too, mainly because I didn’t consider explosions:

We had a friend for dinner and I slaved a slave over a Coq au Vin. I had my husband, a friend, and a squeaky baby in a high chair, all gathered around the table when I put the pan on the table with rich chicken, sauce, and vegetables. The Pyrex exploded into a hundred tiny pieces of glass. Logically, I’m sure it was some kind of temperature shock situation, but I think the gods came to claim my Coq au vin as a victim. It was too good for this world.

While I was still in a state of shock and devastation from my loss, my friend checked and bless him that no hot sauce or broken glass came on the baby. It is possible that my maternal instincts are missing something.

IAMRU2 is both quantity and quality:

Out of the house when my head … Mr. RU has:

– burned a pot by trying to make pasta without water (“I thought water was only for seasoning, like instant noodles!”);

– killed the microwave by melting chocolate for 20 minutes (“You have been standing at the stove for so long!”); and

– Burnt toast so much that I stayed with a friend overnight while he was airing the kitchen.

My father:

– prepared curry with sweet vanilla yogurt (he actually ate it, I tried it with a bite and seasoned dry);

– Quiche made for about a month (it was actually a nice quiche – unfortunately we were too polite, so he madenit almost every other day for about a month until we asked him to stop. I still can’t eat it, and myself the smell makes me feel bad); and

– thought for the first time to preheat the oven for a roast and set my mother’s beautiful Liberty oven gloves on fire.

My grandmother:

– Almost killed me (she made hamburgers that my grandpa is supposed to grill. – After leaving them on a bench for most of the afternoon, she almost cooked them in the microwave and cooked them for a few hours left the bench and then gave it to my grandfather to end the barbecue evening. A doctor had to be called that evening.);

– made the strangest, sloppyest lasagna I’ve ever seen (secret ingredient? a can of mushroom soup …); and

– Would take the cucumbers from their burger at MacDonalds, wrap them in a tissue, and then take them home to put in my grandfather’s sandwiches.

Benevolus, I felt this physically:

Preparing hot salsa in a hot kitchen and wiping sweat off my forehead with a paper towel as I moved to put on gloves and pull a boiling water pot out of the oven.

I didn’t notice that I had just taken a paper towel that my wife had used to hold and dice jalapenos and haberopa peppers before I took it and wiped the sweat away.

I didn’t notice that I had overlooked a few pearls that ran into my forehead and effectively chopped them up with leftover pepper juice.

I didn’t know that fate was dealing with two paths that spun faster than I leaned forward and picked up the pot.

And so … beads of sweat hit my eyes when they both hit the same damn time.

And so I painfully dropped this pot … and water splashed and scalded the literal shit out of my right foot.

And so the woman came to her husband and screamed curses while holding his hands over his eyes and bouncing around on one foot while holding the other ….. then he slipped on water and went over the teakettle in the butt and lay down his head in the dry stone behind him.

But you know what really hurt … the woman who demands that I explain to her what the hell is going on while I try to wash my eyes over and over while I cry … and then ask why I’m stupid enough to take a pot and spill it on myself.

Yes darling, I thought the best thing for pepper juice in my eyes was to throw a pot of water on my FICKENFUSS.

And of course I was the bad guy because I yelled at her while I was in pain.

I am now buying salsa in glasses.

Banana rabbit, lol:

My son came home from a weekend of his father’s when he was in middle school and told how he and his older stepsister made a French toast for everyone. His stepsister was not wearing glasses and apparently took what she thought was cinnamon and began to sprinkle it generously into the batter. However, it wasn’t cinnamon and for some reason none of them noticed until they served their huge load of French toast.

Cumin. It was cumin.

Wax nostalgic in the comments below.