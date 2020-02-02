PISA in Dubai: how the winners will be chosen

The PISA (Pakistan International Screen Awards) that will take place in Dubai this weekend (February 7) at Coca Arena has become one of the most anticipated events of the season with a large number of Pakistani celebrities flying to the city. Find the list here. Nominations have been announced and we also know the judges.

While several popular election awards have been announced, these are the judges that would decide some of the winners in the category of critics. Needless to say, these will be judged by a secret ballot and at this time, all judges are watching 2019 movies and dramas to decide who to deliver the coveted trophy!

We talked with Saher Shaikh, founder of Adopt a Camp, philanthropist, NGO consultant, former investment banker and chef Cordon Bleu, who is a famous pillar of the Pakistani community in the city, about how she sees the process of judging.

· Have you ever judged a movie awards show? What do you feel about it?

I have judged many things, but this is the first time I have judged a prize program on screen and it is like immersing yourself in a completely different world. I am probably one of the few people who could make Excel spreadsheets part of an on-screen awards process! I have consumed all the shows, movies and music that are nominated. My children learn new vocabulary in Urdu every day! I have created a 5-point scoring system to evaluate each nominee and thus ensure that my vote is complete, complete and truly deserved.

· How many Pakistani movies / shows have you seen? Which are your favorites?

I had seen some excellent writings by members of my family and / or family members acting in them. And I have seen some that were highly recommended by friends and family. Pakistani dramas have traditionally been important mirrors of our society and have a long history of excellent writing and acting. I prefer not to say what my favorites are, since it would reveal in which direction my votes will go.

· What are you looking for in a movie or a performance as a judge?

I am judging actors and actresses by their performances, different from judging a movie in its entirety. I have created a 5-point system: Complexity of roles, Versatility in the representation of emotional range, Matching body language with facial expressions, Naturalness, Outstanding characteristics (an additional point that can be obtained only when something about your performance really stands out ). I have another system to judge the nominated songs!

· Who are your favorite stars of all industries: Bollywood, Lollywood and Hollywood?

I do not like the stars, I judge each actor by his talent and his representation of each role, regardless of the level of the so-called fame achieved. However, I have a weakness for several actors because of how incredible they are as people. It is their humanity that makes them a “star” in my eyes, not their followers on social networks. That said, there are so many actors in all those industries that have taken us to the heights of joy, have taken us to the depths of despair. It would take me too long to list them all. It is amazing what a good actor can do, make us see the human condition in different ways, make us see within ourselves more deeply.