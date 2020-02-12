PISA awards controversy: organizers clean the air

In terms of scale and grandeur, the recently held PISA (Pakistan International Screen Awards) in Dubai at the Coco Cola Arena, was definitely the most commented event in recent times for the Pakistani entertainment industry. The awards ceremony saw a group of stars, YouTubers, influential people and eminent personalities making an appearance on a platform and proved to be a good show of talent in the subcontinent. Unfortunately, as with the great events, PISA also did not lack controversies. From the stars that declared on social networks that they felt short to the presentations and awards that were cut, there were many points of conversation. While the organizers issued a statement in the media thereafter, many questions remained unanswered. Now, Faisal Khan, founder of Mesmerise Events, speaks and takes the other side of the story. Keep reading …

What made you organize the PISA for the first time on such a large scale?

I really wanted to create an international platform that recognizes the stars of all areas of the Pakistani entertainment industry, something that the country could be proud of and that stands out for the global entertainment community, and we did exactly that. The night was a great success, we held a beautiful event in a world renowned place (Coca Cola Arena) and we had the best of the best of the Pakistan entertainment industry present there during the night. It was as I had imagined, which made me feel very proud and happy

How would you summarize your experience in holding the PISA Awards?

Well, it has been a challenge, to say the least, an event of this stature is a great company. It has taken months and months of hard work, but in general it has been a great learning curve that will definitely benefit the team when we start working on the next edition of the year of PISA. However, everything has been worth it. We got the results we wanted and we have launched a brand new brand.

There have been several controversies surrounding the show. What is your answer?

I think that in an event of this scale and one that is so visible to the public, there is likely to be some violent reaction. Some of them are absolutely understandable and justifiable, but many of them are fully manufactured. I made a statement accepting full responsibility for the gaps in the organization or communication. The people it really affected, have heard from me personally and we have softened things. I can’t comment on the rest of the people who still talk about it, since they must have their reasons for making negative comments. If they wanted to talk to me personally, instead of doing it through social networks, I would gladly receive it.

One of the main inconveniences, according to some stars, is the lack of communication about his trip to Dubai. How did that happen? How did you handle it?

What people are not realizing is that when some of the stars (who complain), confirmed that they would like to attend, there were no seats available so they could arrive on time. It’s as simple as that. As much as we would have liked them to join us, if we can’t find an available seat, then there isn’t much else I can do. Especially with such a large number of people flying, not only stars but also their entourage. I am fully responsible for a logistic collapse that, as a result, resulted in a violent reaction, but most of what we are accused of is not true and I have proof. All I can say is that next year, we know that we should start working on this project well in advance and with much stricter guidelines regarding everyone’s confirmations.

When the publications began to be published, did you contact the stars and respond to their concerns?

I understand that some of them expressed their concerns on social networks and I personally spoke with everyone who was justifiably upset, to clear the air and explain the situation. Fortunately, everyone is fine now. For the rest who posted negative comments, I guess they wanted to participate in a trend topic, but that’s fine. Finally, we took the first step to create an inherited event for Pakistan; That was my goal and that was exactly what we did. It was perfect? Not quite. But do I regret trying this? Absolutely not. When the dust calms down, I hope the Pakistan entertainment community looks back and realizes what we have started here.

Does this controversy affect PISA as a brand?

I don’t see it that way. PISA is starting as a brand, we are doing something from nothing and for a first attempt, despite all the negative conversations, I think we have taken a great first step. The brand will develop as we move forward and, hopefully, the reaction will eventually be forgotten and everyone will help turn this into a Pakistani brand that we can all be proud of.

In retrospect, do you think the controversies could have been avoided if you had organized a smaller and not so gigantic event?

Yes, I’m sure, but I think it must be on this scale to leave the mark I had imagined. I could have played it safe, but that would not have achieved what we were looking for: an event that Pakistan can grow internationally and expect every year.

What are the lessons learned from this experience?

Advance planning, larger team, delegation and much more communication among all involved.

What are the future plans of PISA?

I am already working on some great plans and will announce some news in the coming months.

What are the positive comments you have received for the program?

We have received a lot of positive comments, much more than the negative comments actually! I suppose it is human nature to sensationalize controversies, but personally, the positive message of appreciation and support has far exceeded the rest. Many people, including the stars, who were here for PISA have appreciated the effort, the platform, the place, the stage and the crowds gathered, the international exhibition and much more. But most importantly, I received a great appreciation for having taken a step and trying to build something for Pakistan. It is time to move forward and leave the negativity behind and work together to build on what we have started. I have received calls for support from the Consul General of Pakistan offering his words of encouragement and support for what we do next. That has meant a lot to me and gives me the strength to move forward, along with the support of my team.