PISA 2020: the good, the bad and the ugly

The first Pakistan International Screen Awards took place with all the brightness and glamor during the weekend. Who is who in the Pakistani entertainment industry adorns the red carpet with big names like Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Javed Sheikh, veteran actress Sangeeta and more. However, although the success of the event could not be overlooked, many actors and actresses who were nominated claimed and were asked to appear, they went to social networks to share that they were left behind and the communications of the PRs were not clear. .

Actors such as Nabeel, Nadia Afghan, Ali Safina and others criticized the management of the awards ceremony for not fulfilling their commitments. A good number of celebrities from the film, fashion and drama industry were invited to attend the awards, but many shared that the organizers disappeared at the last minute.

What went wrong:

Nabeel Zafar, from the famous sitcom, Bulbulay, shared: “During the last days, they saw me announce and nominate in a program of awards ‘Pakistan International Screen Awards 2020’ for my performance in Bulbulay. It is a recognition that I feel. it has been given by all my fans who like my work in Bulbulay. “

pic.twitter.com/6P1aMZ0pu1

– Nabeel Zafar (@ nabeelzafar2008) February 6, 2020

“The organizers approached me through their public relations company Body Beat and I requested to attend the show in Dubai on Friday, February 7, 2020. Like me, there were many of my colleagues and renowned actors who were he asked for documents to travel today. Now suddenly, the organizers have interrupted their communication and have confused us deeply, since many of you in Dubai have been asking about our appearance on the program. “

Nadia Afgan, who was nominated for the role in Suno Chanda, shared a similar story. “As an artist who has worked in the entertainment industry for 22 years, I have seen many things. But after what # PISAAWARDS2020 did to me and many of my esteemed colleagues, I can now say: I HAVE SEEN EVERYTHING. It makes my behavior sad. of these people and I feel insulted. “

Add Saqib Malik, Ahmed Ali and me to the list of non-influential () private nominees of private jet photos.

Seriously, however, the level of disrespect is amazing. None of us were nauseous for a trip to Dubai, we all remained in the dark and waiting until today.

– Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) February 7, 2020

Osman Khalid Butt also corroborated the incident. Staying true to his ingenuity, the actor responded to a tweet about why big names were rejected from the show and shared on Twitter: “Please add Saqib Malik, Ahmed Ali and me to the list of non-influential private photo nominees of private planes. However, seriously, the level of disrespect is amazing. None of us were nauseous for a trip to Dubai, we all stayed in the dark and waiting until today. “

Ali Safina, Usman Mukhtar and Ahmed Ali Akbar also turned to social networks to share their thoughts.

A bumpy ride:

But even the show did not go as well as many might have expected. It was expected not to start on time, and began two hours later than its official time. Due to the lack of time, many great performances, namely, by Aima Baig, Strings and Hira Mani, were rejected. Not only the performances, apparently some awards announcements were also cut. Zara Noor Abbas, who won the award for best supporting actress for Parey Hut Love, did not have the opportunity to receive her award. On Instagram, the actress shared how she praises the stars that were there to support the Pakistani entertainment industry. However, Zara Noor Abbas shared a mishap of the organizers.

“Prizes and meetings like these are a celebration of art and of our industry in general. Let’s respect that and also respect the opinions of others. And hey, let’s stop comparing ourselves with who wore what and what best used it. Who showed the skin and who showed a personality. We welcome diversity and differences. I missed everyone who was in Pakistan and they were wrong. But I also loved the actors who were there last night to support Pakistan. Let’s be more compassionate to each other, ” she wrote.

The actress later added that she did not have the opportunity to accept her award on stage. “They told me that I am also winning an award, but before my category was announced, an uninterrupted and unfortunate event occurred. I would like to thank all my fans for voting for me. For voting for my fellow nominees and for wanting to see everyone. out there who you love for his art and work. All said and done, Pakistan phir Pakistan hee hai. Apnay mulk main awards Ka maza hee kuch aur hai “.

The response of the RP:

Faisal Khan, program organizer, also gave a statement on the matter.

“The team of the first Pakistan 2020 International Screen Awards would like to thank all the celebrities and artists who attended the event on February 7 in Dubai. Overall, this inaugural event was a great success in creating rumors about Pakistan and its community of artists. The event was able to successfully create the perception that Pakistan’s film and television industry is recognized on a global platform, “the statement said.

“Without a doubt, the event encountered many challenges, to say the least. An event of this magnitude is a huge task and, consequently, if someone during this process has been disappointed or has been poorly communicated, then the PISA team He assumes all responsibility. In no way does he intend to disrespect any of our prestigious guests. “

“Our intention was to organize the first international awards ceremony to help raise Pakistani talent. We hope to have gained some momentum with our partners and supporters and the team that worked tirelessly for months to bring this to fruition. We also hope to achieve PISA is an annual event in the coming years and improved learning of this year’s event, “the statement said.

According to Dawn Images, Hasan Rizvi of Body Beat PR, who manages the PR of the event in Pakistan, commented: “There was a lot of mismanagement of our respected guests for which we apologize. Our intention was never to disrespect anyone. We do not receive tickets for many guests for several reasons, including lack of seat availability. In prizes of this magnitude, there are definitely initial problems, but we hope that PISA will eventually become a platform that makes Pakistanis proud around the world. Yesterday’s show was everything we could imagine. May we all continue to support each other and celebrate Pakistani cinema and fashion. “

While all these problems could be named as initial problems of a new awards ceremony made on a large scale, the mismanagement of the parties involved could not be overlooked. The next time an organizer invites the entire industry to an international awards ceremony, the best they can do is treat everyone equally. Private jet trips could have been reduced and maybe the budget would not stretch too much. However, here we hope that next year’s PISA will have a more fluid career. Up and forward!

.