Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen shared his first memories of Kobe Bryant. The bull legend remembered how he told Michael Jordan that Kobe is just like MJ and will be special.

It still feels like a terrible dream, but I wanted to say a few words about Kobe as we grieve to lose him, his beautiful daughter Gianna, and the others who tragically passed away. pic.twitter.com/CcZ8Mdzsij

– Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 27, 2020

It was immediately clear that Kobe was incredibly competitive, extremely confident, and as committed as anyone else I’ve ever seen. In its early years we were still in bloom. But you could see what he thought, “You’re better than me now, but it won’t last.” pic.twitter.com/qSWm0v1ZzN

Kobe wanted to be like Mike and who didn’t? He modeled his game after MJ and strived to be the best. But behind the scenes, Kobe searched everyone’s brains. I loved his approach. He had so much respect for the game, his teammates and his competition. pic.twitter.com/fOfOLx0J12

When Kobe was still playing, he occasionally called or texted, and we talked about basketball. He was so curious and asked a lot about how to become a better defender and play against certain types. I will always appreciate these conversations. pic.twitter.com/XWKtYrNnce

He was so interested in the game and victory and had an insatiable urge to keep learning and improving. Aside from championships and MVPs, these are the things that will define his legacy. pic.twitter.com/F4Lewiuf7b

Despite all the honor he has earned as a player, I think he has been happiest in recent years. Retiring men like him is not easy, but he was not only successful on the pitch, but also on the pitch. He loved his family more than anything else in the world. pic.twitter.com/Fe4ZILFVfS

I am devastated and feel like I have lost part of me. Kobe was incredible, a champion and an icon, and it is impossible to know that he is no longer here. pic.twitter.com/OmC3fWC1YT

My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Vanessa, daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri and his extended family and friends. There will never be a Black Mamba again. RIP pic.twitter.com/6HfXCqBzwH

