KISSSIMMEE, Fla. – Take a step back in time to see how pioneers led their daily lives.

What you should know about the Pioneer Village on Shingle Creek before you visit it:

1. The pioneer village on Shingle Creek consists of a permanent collection of authentic buildings that once stood in different areas of the Osceola County. You can now visit the structures on guided or self-guided tours.

Second The village has a variety of re-enactors in the city’s shops that take you back in time and show you what it was like to live at the turn of the century.

Third The village offers special events throughout the year, including the Pioneers’ Day and an antique fair.

4th Self-guided tour: $ 8 adults $ 4 children from 4 to 12 years old

Maps and signs are available on site. Guided tours are possible on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Each tour takes approximately 1 hour. Tours for other days must be booked in advance.

5th For more informations, Visit the website,