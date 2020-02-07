Pinterest stocks jump when changes bear fruit

Pinterest is a virtual bulletin board platform where users decorate their boards with images that reflect interests such as food, fashion, travel, and lifestyle

Pinterest’s stock rose late Thursday after earnings showed that the online bulletin board had exceeded earnings and user expectations in the last quarter of last year.

After the earnings report was published, Pinterest shares rose by 17 percent.

“Pinterest’s impressive fourth quarter earnings and surge in profitability demonstrate that the company is realizing its potential,” said Andrew Lipsman, principal analyst at eMarketer.

“The latest product enhancements are driving user and advertiser engagement in the United States, while the momentum of international user growth and monetization is building the foundation for a strong 2020.”

Pinterest reported 46 percent revenue growth to $ 400 million and a loss of $ 36 million. Adjusted for stock-based compensation and other factors, the company would have posted a profit that exceeded expectations.

The San Francisco-based internet company forecast sales of up to $ 1.52 billion this year.

“A strong fourth quarter marked the end of a year in which we improved the foundation of the Pinterest app with more inspiring recommendations, faster performance, and an improved shopping experience,” said co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann.

“In 2020, we continue to pursue our goal of making Pinterest the home of the Internet by focusing on delivering relevant content, ads, and shopping experiences so Pinners can easily move from inspiration to action.”

The number of people using Pinterest every month was 335 million in the quarter, an increase of 26 percent over the same period last year.

Pinterest’s shares showed up on Tuesday after a market tracker reported that the online bulletin board has outperformed Snapchat and has become the third most common social media platform in the U.S.

Pinterest’s user base has surpassed that of Snapchat, research firm eMarketer said last month.

“While Snapchat has a young core audience that appeals to it, Pinterest has a more universal appeal and it has made significant gains across a variety of age groups,” said eMarketer analyst Nazmul Islam at the time.

The market research company expected Pinterest to become increasingly popular with US users in the coming years, with the online mailbox’s advantage over the image-oriented messaging service increasing by the end of 2023.

With his share offer, Pinterest launched its market debut for the visual discovery service on Wall Street early last year.

Pinterest was launched in 2010 and is a virtual bulletin board platform on which users decorate their boards with images from the areas of food, fashion, travel and lifestyle.

Users can also link to online shopping and other services to find items that they have “pinned” to.

