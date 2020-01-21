Pink haven’t subscribed to the Hollywood lifestyle yet – and he won’t start now!

The superstar singer took over Twitter late Sunday night to share an open letter with fans announcing that he would never go under the knife again, despite starting to see “lines” on his face.

The 40 year old Grammy The winner wrote:

“Dear Me, you grow old I see lines. Especially if you smile. Your nose gets stronger..You look (and feel) weird as if you’re used to this new reality. look like your kids, and your face is coming from where you are laughing. And yes, you idiot..I smoke. “

In a follow up tweet, the Just Like A Pill singer admitted that she “considers the (change) face” once in a while, but noted:

“Then you’re watching a show where you want to see how people feel … and their faces don’t move. I can’t take it anymore. I can’t.”

Pink goes on to show that having an emotional face will make her two children a parent – Willow, 8, and Jameson, 3 – quite poor. He added:

“I want my kids to know what I look like when I’m angry”

Fair point!

And while not counting celebrities in his industry under the knife, Pink says he doesn’t rely on his “looks” for his work. He wrote:

“I’m fortunate that I don’t really depend on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my personality are more important than my face. FASHIONED WAY (to a tutu that delivers shit at 30 mph 100 ft in air over 40) yasssssssss. “

Rock on, momma!

The performer received an outpouring of love following his posting, along with a sentimental shout from his wife Carey Hart, to take on Instagram to applaud his message. The motocross racer wrote:

“Imagine the time when people would turn away from the syringe and plastic surgeon. Good kids working, let’s be together.”

This is not the first time Pink has found out about aging on social media. In 2018, he called a troll saying he looks old “he should be named purple.”

The star studied Twitic in response, writing:

“You must be from la. Well, there are some people left in the world to choose age naturally. And I’ve got every f ** king minute of my 38 years. How are you looking even? Cause I don’t ya til heard you put my name in your mouth. I’ll call you little purple troll. “

He continued:

“It’s in my mind a blessing to grow old. If your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you have a lot of laughs. I hope I look like I’m 10 years old, cause that means I’m alive. “

Kelly Clarkson agreed and tweeted alongside the artist’s original message:

I feel for you…. except, you know, flying in the wind 👀 You know what, I keep it on the ground for us and keep the air safe. I always enjoy teamwork 💁🏼‍♀️🤣😜 https://t.co/XilNPfwnC9

– Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) January 20, 2020

HELL YASS!

Would U more celebs have this mindset, Perezcious readers?

