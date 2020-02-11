Pinhas Ha-Cohen, the holy savior of Pasha El Glaoui

Rabbi Pinhas Ha-Cohen, revered by Jews and respected by Muslims, is a saint like no other. Son of Rabbi Banyamine Ha-Cohen Azogh and grandson of Rabbi David Ben Baroukh, Pinhas Ha-Cohen was born in the Souss region, where he grew up and studied Torah.

There he visited villages and towns to collect alms for Moroccan schools and Jews. The rabbi later moved to Marrakech, where he wrote history.

According to Issachar Ben-Ami, the author of “Saint Veneration Among The Jews in Morocco” (Wayne State University, 1998), rabbi Pinhas “arrived on his mare in Marrakech with his servant”.

“Pinhas came to collect alms in Marrakech and wanted to spend the Sabbath with the rich man Yeshu’ah Corcos,” Ben-Ami recalled. His stay in Marrakech, however, was marked by an incident involving the city of Pasha Thami El Glaoui. “The Pasha police officers told him that a Jew had a beautiful mare that he (the Pasha) had to take (for himself),” wrote the historian.

The Pasha ordered his men to bring the Rabbi’s mare. They went to Corcos’ house and asked Pinhas for the mare, but he replied that “it was not for sale” and that they could go “get it”.

The Pasha sent his men to fetch the mare, but once they entered the stable, they were surprised by the number of snakes there. “They were scared because the snakes wanted to swallow the messengers and they came back,” added the same book.

Unconvinced by their story, the Pasha went to the stable alone to fetch the mare and “saw the snakes everywhere,” the historian recalled. After this incident, the Pasha of Marrakech invited Pinhas to live in Marrakech and asked him to choose the house he liked.

«The rabbi went looking for a house. He went back to Pasha and told him which house he liked best. It was the house where he lived until his death, »wrote Ben-Ami.

Rabbi Pinhas, the man who saved El Glaoui

The relationship between the two men changed over time. “Rabbi Pinhas Ha-Cohen, from Marrakech, who produced many miracles in his life, saved the Pasha from Marrakech several times,” wrote “Jewish folklore and ethnology Review, volumes 12 to 15” (Simon Bronner, 1990).

The book tells how Rabbi Pinhas Ha-Cohen would have warned the Pasha of Marrakech against the people who wanted to kill him. «He once told the Pasha not to drink the coffee his servant had brought him; the saint gave the coffee to a cat who fell dead at his feet ».

The same report was confirmed by a Moroccan-Jewish woman who worked for the daughter of Rabbi Pinhas Ha-Cohen in Marrakech. 90-year-old Yamna Maxwell, currently living in the United States, told Yabiladi that she heard her talk to the Rabbi about the Pasha and the people trying to kill him.

“He told his daughter that he had a dream that someone in the Pasha house was trying to kill him, and he told his daughter to save him,” Yamna recalled.

Rabbi Pinhas saved the life of the Pasha a second time, according to the same book. “On another occasion, Pasha would pray with the King of Morocco in the Kutubiya Mosque on a Friday,” he recalled.

Rabbi Pinhas visited El Glaoui the day before to tell him about his dream. «The Pasha sent his copusing that looked like a replacement to him. When a man came and tried to stab him in the back, the Pasha men grabbed him, »added the same source.

Rabbi Pinhas Ha-Cohen died in Marrakech on January 12, 1952. On the day of his funeral, it is said that the entire city was mobilized on an extremely rainy Sunday. He is buried in the Israeli cemetery in Marrakech and his grave continues to attract Jewish pilgrims from all over the world.