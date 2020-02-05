Pikachu, Charizard or Mewtwo? You can now vote for your favorite Pokemon on Google

Are you a Pokemon fan? If you are, this is something you should not miss. To celebrate Pokemon Day on February 27, The Pokemon Company, in collaboration with Google, has introduced a public voting segment for your most favorite Pokemon of the year in all regions and generations of Pokemon. To vote, all you have to do is search for “Pokemon vote” on Google. This opens a voting page that allows you to choose any of the eight generations of Pokemon and vote for your favorite Pokemon. Each user can vote for one Pokemon in each region, which means he can submit a total of eight votes per day. Interestingly, fans can vote once a day during the voting process.

Public voting for the world’s most popular Pokemon started on Google at 7:30 PM IST yesterday, February 5, and will continue until 7:30 PM IST on February 14. This essentially gives you 10 days to vote for your favorite Pokemon on the poll, and increase their chances of winning the coveted Pokemon popularity competition for 2020. Although Pikachu, Charizard and Togepi are the obvious contenders to lead the game, it is quite interesting to see if one of the lesser-known Pokemon causes an upset in this. Although the date for publishing the results was not disclosed, it is likely that The Pokemon Company will publish the results on Thursday, February 27 – three weeks from today.

To vote for the competition, the only requirement is that you are signed in with your Google account. This is to ensure that you vote within the specified number of votes, and Eevee’s cuteness does not make you give an unfair thousand votes. The Pokemon Day is celebrated by fans, developers and publishers to commemorate the day that the first of the Pokemon video games, Pokemon Green and Pokemon Red, were launched in 1996 – 24 years ago.

Other platforms also make launches and premieres to mark the day for the fairly popular community. Netflix will premiere the movie Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution on February 27, while Pokemon Go brings cloned Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise to raids and spreads the game with festive Pikachu and Eevee, in addition to other special edition treats. If you are a hardcore fan of the Pokemon world and wish the best for your old buddy Jigglypuff, go ahead and start voting right away.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.