Pig forced to do bungee jumping through the Chinese theme park and then sent to the slaughterhouse

A theme park in China apologized after a video of a live pig tied to an elastic rope and pushed off a platform 70 meters (230 feet) high caused a violent reaction in social networks.

The “vulgar” trick went viral on Weibo, the most used social media platform in China, and showed the pig being carried by two men down a metal ladder to the platform.

The 75 kg pig, whose feet were tied so he could not escape, dressed in a cape and secured himself with elastic ropes before being pushed.

There were shrieks of the pig as it sank, accompanied by laughter and cheers from a crowd that had gathered to watch.

The theme park, located in the southwestern municipality of Chongqing, said the trick was intended to promote the opening day of the park’s bungee attraction on January 18.

He said in a statement: “We sincerely accept criticism and advice from Internet users and apologize to the public.

“We will improve (our) marketing of the tourist site, to provide tourists with better services.”

The Chinese public condemned the act, calling it animal cruelty and “torture.”

One commenter said: “You can’t torture pigs just because the Year of the Pig has passed.”

Another said: “This is cruelty to animals, no doubt. I recommend that we instead attach the organizer to do the bungee jumping.”

According to local reports, the park owner said: “We let the pig make the first jump (on our opening day) because pork prices have been very high this year and recently fell a bit.”

The owner, who had no name, also said the trick would mark the end of the Year of the Pig and announce the Lunar New Year, which is from the Rat this Saturday.

According to reports, a public relations officer added that the pig was taken to a slaughterhouse after the incident and that his trauma during the trick was “just some entertainment.”

Cruelty to animals is not prohibited in China, but a growing awareness of animal welfare issues in recent years has seen requests and calls on the government to implement policies.

Jason Baker, vice president of international campaigns for PETA Asia, told the Independent: “This is cruel to animals in the worst case. A bungee jump is a terrifying experience even for the consenting humans. Just imagine the absolute terror of being hung by the legs forcibly and thrown from a high platform. That is the treatment this pig received, all for a cheap laugh.

“Pigs experience pain and fear, as do we, and this kind of disgusting public relations trick should be illegal.

“The theme park deserves every part of the violent reaction it is receiving online, and the angry response from the Chinese public should be a wake-up call to China’s policy makers that they must implement animal protection laws immediately,” he added.

