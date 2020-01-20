Piers Morgan sided with a misogynist and anti-feminist who said he looked up to the GMB host by asking about his love life.

Anthony Dream Johnson appeared on Good Morning Britain today via video link and compared himself to Obama when he said he dreams of “drowning feminism”.

He revealed that he charged $ 999 for “homicide” to women at a Florida conference titled “Make Women Great Again.” He was a little upset when his icon Piers started asking if he had a wife himself.

Anthony struck back and wanted to know why Piers had to be “so curious”.

Piers asked, “Anthony, can I ask you a little question? It may be personal, but are you married?”

“Not at the moment, no,” he replied.

Co-host Susanna Reid continued: “Do you have a partner?”

Apparently irritated, Anthony said, “No.”

Piers continued and nudged him, “Why do you think no woman chose your sales pitch?”

“You buy it every day,” he replied. “Women pay thousands of dollars for it.”

“But nobody wants to marry you or be with you, it seems,” replied Piers. “Why don’t women run to be with the man who can tell them how to lead their lives?”

Anthony was not happy and replied, “Hey, if you want to dive into my personal life, why are you so curious? Why are you so judicial?”

Piers exclaimed in disbelief: “Anthony, you are uniquely the most judicial guest we have ever had! I just say you are doing an entire conference explaining how women can get better, how they can be great again, but you seem to be fighting yourself to convince women to be with you! It’s not personal! “

When asked later who was his perfect wife, Anthony said, “I will have the mother of my children, the greatest woman of all time. The greatest mother of all time and the greatest woman of all time. It will be amazing, it will be amazing . ” ingenious.”

Susanna quipped, “Don’t you think your expectations are a bit high?”

He ignored her and continued: “I want a beautiful woman, smart, virtuous and amazing.”

* Good Morning Britain airs on ITV on weekdays at 6 a.m.