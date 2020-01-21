Piers Morgan accuses Meghan Markle of setting paparazzi photos

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

Good Morning Piers Morgan, of Great Britain, has apparently “finished” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple “prepared test shots” of their new life in Canada.

Despite the fact that the couple’s photos are in great demand, after the announcement that they were moving away from real life, Piers states that Meghan is leading the new “life celebrities” campaign that begins with photos of walks sincere

Speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he said: “I’m done with them. I’m really bored of them, and now she’s making her little photographic calls to the paparazzi, I’m really done with them.”

While they showed Meghan’s picture smiling while walking with baby Archie, Piers scoffed: “Oh, someone is happy. Someone has what he wants. There we are. How long did it take him?

“What would you prefer it to look like?” Susanna Reid protested.

“Very happy for her, very happy for her,” he said, before adding: “I wish Harry would smile, and you might think that you are both happy with this.”

“I thought you said you were done talking about this!” Charlotte Hawkins sighed.

Piers found Harry’s speech false (Image: ITV)

Piers then called them “unintentional” and said Prince Harry made it clear that they had planned to leave from the beginning.

The host explained: ‘He says that basically, just until the time of the wedding, they were excited and positive and eager to serve the country.

‘Then, later, he says that for so many months they had planned to leave.

‘It’s only been 18 months since they got married to the point of departure. What do so many months mean? “

Piers states that this was what Meghan “wanted from the beginning” (Image: Getty)

‘How many seconds did they serve before they realized they could no longer serve? Five? Six? Asked Piers.

‘It’s a bit fake, isn’t it? If you’re really so dedicated to the service, you should give it a little more than three seconds. “

More: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex



Something tells us that despite his statement, it is far from over.

Good Morning Britain airs Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. on ITV.





