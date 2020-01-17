Pictures of the world's most expensive shoe sold for $ 15.5 million

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) unveiled the most expensive shoe in the world in October 2019, which caused a sensation on social networks.

The Moon Star shoe, which was unveiled by Italian designer Antonio Vietri during MIDE (Made in Italy, Designed in Emirates) Fashion Week, cost $ 19.9 million.

Sources say these are the most expensive shoes currently in the Guinness World Record.

The shoes consist of a solid gold heel, 30 carats of diamonds and contain a small piece of meteorite discovered in Argentina in 1576.

Like Gucci, Vietri is no stranger to record shoe design. In 2017, he presented a pair of 24 carat gold stilettos in Dubai, worth more than 120,000 Dh.

Speaking at the time, the UAE-based designer said, “The word impossible does not exist in my vocabulary.”

The question is, who will spend such an amount on sn for an ordinary shoe?

See the photo below: