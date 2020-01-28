Pictured: Salman Khan SNATCHES Fan's Phone

On and off, Salman Khan is known to become physically violent with some of his (unruly) fans. At times, he also went wild against journalists. Some time ago, he ripped off the phone of a journalist in Mumbai for having clicked on it while riding a bicycle. Well, he did it again. This time, he is caught in a viral video snatching the phone from a fan on leaving the airport.

There is no evidence that the phone was returned to the fan or that Salman apologized for his reckless behavior. In his defense, we can say that the fans tend to get too close to the actors, invading their private life and taking photos at inappropriate times. On the other hand, such incidents also happen to other stars and they have no choice but to smile and bear it. After all, fans make stars, right? And in a starry country like India, a number of fans exaggerate with their enthusiasm.

However, in Salman’s case, he secretly has very little brotherly support for his behavior. A prominent young actor comments: “When you’re in a public place, you can’t stop anyone from taking your photos. You can ask the fan not to click. But let him listen to you, it’s not in your hands. “

In the video, Salman doesn’t even give the fan a chance to rectify unwanted attention. Without a word, Salman grabs the phone and walks angrily. Pushing the media is not unusual behavior for this Khan. Years ago he physically pushed a television cameraman. When I asked him about Salman, he said he was “deliberately provoked” to react.

However, in this case, I see no provocation. A close friend of Salman defends his behavior. “Bhai is not afraid to click on an image with a family. But you have to ask him. If you click on him without consent, he gets angry.”

So which side are you on in this battle? The fan or Salman Khan?

