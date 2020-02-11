Pictured Martin Luther King students posing with swastika, Confederate flag

A photo shows students from Martin Luther King High School in Riverside holding a swastika in front of the Confederate and Trump 2020 flags and drawing school administrators’ attention to campus and social media.

The photo shows eight students, one of whom throws up the OK hand symbol.white power, “

Even though the photo was removed from the school grounds, headmaster Michael West said the photo was widely used on campus. As reported by our sister station Fox 11 Los AngelesWest said other students reported the picture. One of their concerns was that they felt insecure at school.

The administrators immediately launched an investigation into the photo, West wrote to the parents in an email that the school administration. The administrators noted that “there is no evidence of planning or intent to commit illegal activity or to cause physical harm to anyone.”

“Although we are unable to provide specific information due to data protection laws, King High School is taking appropriate measures to prevent this type of school disruption and prevent it from happening again,” West said in the email.

West continued to address the photo in a video on a YouTube school channel.

“In today’s world, the political and social views in reality are strongly shaped by individuals. Individual views, although due to people, are in direct contradiction to those of others, to our school, and to our values ​​in the district. Teachers and staff, I beg of you, take time for me to talk to our students about diversity, tolerance, respect and the positive use of social media, ”said West.