Photos from Hyuna as Calvin Klein’s new ambassador left Netizens in Awe: News: KpopStarz

Hyuna is the new ambassador of Calvin Klein!

On 4 February, the former Wonder Girls and 4Minute member, currently a solo artist, Hyuna, heated various social media platforms after her photos for the famous fashion house brand ‘Calvin Klein’ were released. In the photos that were given as a taste of Hyuna’s photo shoot for the luxury brand underwear collection, fans and netizens were impressed by the perfection that the female artist has radiated.

Hyuna was wearing her orange bikini, posing for the camera and showing the curves of her body and stunning images. Hyuna’s tattoos were also exposed, breaking the cute and peachy Korean beauty stereotypes and setting her own standards.

In addition, she was lying on the bed in her other photo, serving her impeccable face and well-proportioned body, encouraging everyone to embrace the kind of body they have and being proud of it.

At the beginning of 2020, Hyuna revealed in advance that she is the new ambassador for Calvin Klein this 2020, and her photos behind the scenes during the pictorial upload.

Meanwhile, Hyuna has created many headlines about her relationship with former Pentagon member E’Dawn. The two idols confirmed their relationship last year, which had been going on for years. After admitting the world, the couple’s relationship is opened to the public, where they can freely share their sweet photos in their social media account and do what a typical couple can and should do.

Although some netizens have some negative comments, the majority of their fans and supporters congratulated and rooted for their long relationship. They have often shared live video streaming, hugging and talking with their followers, and lately their band is getting stronger.

In addition, Hyuna and E’Dawn last year, after being kicked off by Cube Entertainment because of their dating announcement, signed through P-Nation, the music label of Superstar PSY.

They then started to have schedules together and were also chosen by PUMA as the new Ambassadors and had their first photo for the PUMA summer collection.

The two idols showed their relationship goals more when they both announced their comeback number and debut album as a solo artist for E’Dawn. Last November 5, “Flower Shower” and “Money” were released simultaneously, and the songs were well received in the mainstream.

The “K-pop Power” pair that breaks the stereotype of Korean dating for celebrities has gained more success and attention from the media, who made their first appearance as a celebrity couple on television for “Knowing Brothers”. Hyuna revealed how they were dating each other, while E’Dwan confirmed it was more than four years since they started. The couple also shared the smile and sweet moments during the show, accompanied by the MC’s Hodong, Heechul, Soogeun and much more.

However, Hyuna and E’dawn have announced that it could be their last guest as a couple as planned by both.

