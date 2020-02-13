Photos: Afia Schwarzenegger shows her bikini body; Says “37 years old and body still beats”

Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger got the social media going again after sharing some tempting photos when she exhibited her body in a bikini.

Afia Schwarzenegger went to her IG website and shared these photos with the caption.

I am the CEO of Schwar Multimedia.

And I officially greet you for 48 hours of pepper. Yes, that’s an award for Pepper Dem Birthday.

I’m not celebrating ME if you don’t like my picture … fuck you.

37 years 363 days old.

Take a look at her photo.

View this post on Instagram

My name is Queen Afia Schwarzenegger..QAS. I am the CEO of Schwar Multimedia. And I officially greet you for 48 hours of pepper. Yes, that’s an award for Pepper Dem Birthday. #queenofcomedygh #onyamehighlyinvolved #onyamekala #Schwarfm #SchwarTv # Leave2live #KingofQueens I don’t celebrate me if you don’t like my picture … fuck you. 37 years 363 days old. Mua @shadesandbrushes Hair @shasha_wigs Skin @pinamangcosmetics body goals @reggy_truevine_health_n_beauti Pic @unlimitedstudios

A post by Queen Afia Schwarzenegger (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on February 12, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

View this post on Instagram

Foreign currency only !!!! #queenofcomedygh #onyamekala #onyamehighlyinvolved #SchwarTv #Schwarfm #Thebreakfastshow #KingofQueens # Leave2live #Beautywithbrains Www.Schwarfm.com …. Download the Schwar fm @schwarfm app from the Google Play Store. Skin @pinamangcosmetics Hair @shasha_wigs body goals @reggy_truevine_health_n_beauti Buy my look @divastrend

A post by Queen Afia Schwarzenegger (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on February 4, 2020 at 11:09 p.m. PST

View this post on Instagram

Currently in the theater … I am having an operation, please pray for me. You remove my feelings !!!! #queenofcomedygh #onyamekala #onyamehighlyinvolved #Schwarfm #SchwarTv #Thebreakfastshow #Beautywithbrains Www.Schwarfm.com …. Download the @ schwarfm app from the Google Play Store and subscribe to my YouTube channel Schwar TV. Body goals @reggy_truevine_health_n_beauti skin @pinamangcosmetics

Posted by Queen Afia Schwarzenegger (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on January 21, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. PST

