Photos: Afia Schwarzenegger shows her bikini body; Says “37 years old and body still beats”

Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger got the social media going again after sharing some tempting photos when she exhibited her body in a bikini.
Afia Schwarzenegger went to her IG website and shared these photos with the caption.
I am the CEO of Schwar Multimedia.
And I officially greet you for 48 hours of pepper. Yes, that’s an award for Pepper Dem Birthday.
I’m not celebrating ME if you don’t like my picture … fuck you.
37 years 363 days old.
Take a look at her photo.
My name is Queen Afia Schwarzenegger..QAS. I am the CEO of Schwar Multimedia. And I officially greet you for 48 hours of pepper. Yes, that's an award for Pepper Dem Birthday. I don't celebrate me if you don't like my picture … fuck you. 37 years 363 days old.
Foreign currency only !!!!
Currently in the theater … I am having an operation, please pray for me. You remove my feelings !!!!
