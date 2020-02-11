(Photos) 10-year-old girl deserves first degree

A 10-year-old girl has earned her first academic degree.

14-year-old Dorothy Jean Tillman, a brilliant young teenager, already has two university degrees.

Dorothy graduated from the College of Lake County in Grayslake with an associate degree in psychology at the age of 10.

In July 2018, she graduated from Excelsior College with her bachelor’s degree at the age of 12.

Miss Tillman plans to graduate in environmental engineering soon, but she’s taking a break from the classroom.

DJ's mother noticed her daughter's love of school when she began to memorize "two-digit numbers four or three" and tried to promote her love of learning. She added that her child is "one of the greatest" things that can be found on the south side of Chicago. Despite her academic skills, the child prodigy still takes time for leisure activities. "It's not like I just stay away from the world," she said. "I still have friends and we go to the park and the cinema."

Young Tillman believes that environmental technology is all about helping people and the environment, and that’s exactly what she’d like to do. “I want to do my master’s degree in environmental engineering. I want to take a break for a few months, ”she said.

Her mother believes Dorothy is one of the many great things that come up from southern Chicago.

“I think Dorothy started making double-digit numbers at four or three, and we were very excited about how much she loved learning,” said her mother.