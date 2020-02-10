Photographer reveals What’s up with Donald Trump’s ‘controversial’ orange tan line

US President Donald Trump died on social media after his image allegedly showed orange tanned lines on his face.

The president said in a tweet that the image had been tampered with and that it was “fake news.”

However, Trump added that the wind was clearly strong and asked people if it looked good or not.

POTUS wrote in his tweet: “More fake news. This was of course photo shoped, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Everything to humiliate. ”

More fake news. This was of course photo shoped, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Nothing to humiliate! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 February 2020

On February 8, the image of Trump appeared on Twitter through an account that claimed to belong to a White House photographer, William Moon.

Moon had posted the image with a caption: “Today, @realDonaldTrump danced with the sunset and strong winds as he walked from the Marine One on the South Lawn to the Oval Office.”

Today @realDonaldTrump danced with the sunset and strong wind as he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn .. Photo by William Moon at the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ GURvi4UeSO

– White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) 8 February 2020

@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon on the southern lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ

– White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) 7 February 2020

Within an hour of placing the image, it had become viral and started trending on Twitter with #orangeface.

Following the President’s allegations, William Moon posted a follow-up to the earlier tweet that refuted Trump’s allegation and said the image had never been photoshopped.

But the snap was made using the Apple smartphone photo app to “adjust the color of the photo.”

This photo was never photoshopped, but uses the photo app of the Apple smartphone to adjust the color of the photo.

– White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) 8 February 2020

The viral orange image had inspired several memes on social media, with a user who said the president seemed close to a nuclear bomb.

He looks like he was too close to an atomic bomb.

– M.P. McDonald (@ MPMcDonald2) February 9, 2020

A user said the president personally seemed to have inspected a North Korean nuclear reactor.

Or personally inspected a North Korean nuclear reactor.

– Antonio Martínez, P.E. (@Boricua_En_Maui) 9 February 2020

