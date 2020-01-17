Photoelectrochemical water separation efficiency hits 4.5%

Credit card: Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Converting from solar to fuel offers a lot of promising technology to solve energy problems, while the efficiency of the device can be limited by the unwanted absorption of sunlight. Researchers have shown that copper thiocyanate can help transfer holes to oxide photoelectrodes and achieve 4.55% efficiency from solar to hydrogen in devices sequentially.

Photoelectrochemical (PEC) water cleavage for the production of hydrogen fuel is considered the Holy Grail of electrochemistry. But to achieve this, many scientists believe that materials must be abundant and low-cost.

The most promising oxide photocathodes are copper oxide (Cu2O) photoelectrodes. In 2018 and 2019, EPFL researchers achieved groundbreaking performance with copper oxide, competing with photovoltaic (PV) semiconductor photovoltaics.

But the puzzle was missing another piece. Even state-of-the-art Cu2O photocathodes continue to use metallic back contacts (copper or gold), allowing for significant recombination of holes with electrons. Other disadvantages include the high cost and that the metal contact will not allow the unabsorbed sunlight to pass.

Now, EPFL scientists are showing for the first time that copper thiocyanate (CuSCN) can be used as a transparent and efficient hole transfer layer (HTL) for Cu2O photocathodes with overall improved efficiency. The research was conducted by professors Anders Hagfeldt, Michael Grätzel and Kevin Sivula at the EPFL Institute of Chemical Sciences and Engineering.

Detailed analysis of two types of CuSCNs showed that a defective structure could be beneficial for drilling holes. In addition, due to the symptomatic alignment between the CuSCN and Cu2O valence bands, the tail-enhanced band transfer states in CuSCN have been found to allow smooth bore conductivity while simultaneously effectively preventing electron transfer.

The optical advantages of CuSCN were further demonstrated by a standalone dual-talented PEC-PV which provides 4.55% solar to hydrogen efficiency. This yield (4.55% for 12 hours) is currently the highest among all Cu2O-based dual-absorbent twins.

The study presents a clear and impressive breakthrough beyond the latest Cu2O photocathodes, which can contribute to and inspire future developments in the field.

“Although the leading numbers are achieved with the oxide material in this work, we believe that the highest values ​​are not too far off,” says Plan Lingfeng, the first author of the book. “At least the three aspects are not optimal, but improving them is very feasible. The value of effectiveness is approaching and approaching what was previously thought to be the threshold for commercialization.”

