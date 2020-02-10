Photo of this father Gharial who carries his little ones on the back wins the internet

The image of a gharial swimming over the Chambal River with his boy on his back offers a glimmer of hope that efforts by the authorities to preserve them produce results.

The image that does laps on the internet is shared by IFS officer Praveen Kaswan. He placed the image of the adult gharial and wrote that conservation efforts help the species to improve the population. In his tweet he also spoke about river conservation for the future of this species.

The most attentive #father in the city !! Photo made by Dhritiman Mukherjee where a #Gharial takes children across the #chambal river. Conservation efforts help bounce this species back. And when we talk about river #conservering we also talk about their future. pic.twitter.com/QAYV1afbqe

– Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) 6 February 2020

The photo, made by Dhritiman Mukherjee, has become viral with people who add comments and likes. Many appreciated Mukherjee for clicking on the photo, while some thanked Kaswan for sharing it. Netizens also shared their opinion about the preservation of gharials.

A responsible parent … Give so many lessons in just one image

– Karn Singh (@KarnHT) February 6, 2020

One user said the photo was great while the other called the gharial a responsible father. A netizen who responded to Kaswan’s tweet wrote that it is a beautiful image of love and affection.

Great message. Thank you very much for the care and also for sharing with us.

– Emp Aryan Tscherma (@scheevm) February 6, 2020

A third Twitter user said the nature is amazing and friendly, while another user commented that the photo was glorious.

Mukherjee ji nicely caught, parveen ji thanks for sharing, otherwise we will miss these beautiful children & father ❤ also have a great morning

– Gayathri (@Kannaninradhai) February 6, 2020

Gharials belong to the crocodilian family and can be distinguished by their long, thin snout. They are also called fish-eating crocodiles.

Although the population of gharials has increased over the past decade, it is still just over 200 according to the Wildlife Trust of India (STI).

Three studies of STI between 2017 and 2018 have shown that there are approximately 211 gharials in the river, compared to only 15 registered in 2010.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.