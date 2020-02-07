Photo of orangutan offering help to humans Wading in water contaminated with snakes is winning hearts

The photo was clicked by amateur photographer Anil Prabhakar, who was around to take a safari with his friends.

Photo: Instagram / Anil Prabhakar

A recent photo of an orangutan offering a helping hand to a man struggling to walk through water contaminated with snakes has won millions of hearts. The cute moment was captured in Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOS) in Indonesia.

He posted it on Instagram, with the caption: "Let me help you?: As soon as humanity dies in humanity, animals sometimes lead us back to our base."

Speaking of his photo, Prabhakar told CNN: “There was a report about snakes in that area, so the director came by and cleans up snakes. I saw an orangutan come very close to him and just offer him his hand. ”

While the director was confronted with problems as he walked through the muddy, flowing water, the orangutan came forward and held out his hand. Prabhakar added: “I really couldn’t click. I never expected anything like that. I just grabbed that moment. It was really emotional. ”

For the incapacitated people, the orangutans of Borneo are threatened by forest fires, habitat loss and hunting. In such circumstances, this moment has made room in millions of hearts.

