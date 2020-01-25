Black “Sheroes” have arrived at Prince George’s County’s Fire Department.

The photo of some of the department’s newest firefighters shows eight black women working to save lives.

If this Black Girl Magic wasn’t enough, Prince George’s County’s fire department recently made history as Chief Deputy Tiffany Green became the first African American firefighter to serve the division, reports WUSA9.

The most common race and ethnicity of gun battle is white at 83.5%. The proportion of black firefighters is 7.63%. This makes them the second most common crew, according to the Census Bureau.

Prince Georges County’s Fire Department black women are certainly active in diversification.

Alsobrooks tweeted: “Please join me in welcoming our latest” Sheroes “to our Fire / EMS department, which graduated earlier this month! #BlackGirlMagic ”

BET contacted Prince George’s fire department.