Phoenix Mom admits that she killed her three young children

A mother in Arizona admitted that she killed her three young children.

The 22-year-old Tuesday told Phoenix police that she had taken the life of her three-year-old son, as well as her two-year-old and seven-month-old daughter.

Mystery had surrounded the circumstances of the dead after emergency services had been called home on Monday evening and the three bodies had been found.

Firefighters officers initially described the incident as triple drowning, but then withdrew it.

“Officers found the 3 children unresponsive and tried resuscitation, but the children were already gone,” the police said after finding it was actually a murder investigation.

“The woman is booked later today for 3 counts of 1st degree murder.”

They revealed that the family had only moved from Oklahoma to the area in the summer.

After receiving the 911 call, the police arrived to find three adults at home: the mother, the 30-year-old father, and the 49-year-old adult family member.

There were no clear signs of trauma to the children; “Investigators will interview parents trying to figure out what caused this tragedy,” Phoenix PD said in their first statement.

In a press conference late on Monday evening, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers had been told that the children had been sick earlier that day, and that may have been the cause.

“We’re trying to figure out why this happened,” she added AZFamily. “Every time you have three children who have died … it is suspicious in that respect.”

UPDATE: Mother arrested, admits that she has killed children of 3, 2 and 7 months. Mother is a 22-year-old woman who recently moved from Oklahoma to Arizona. Crime happened in their home near 24th Street and Vineyard pic.twitter.com/iqCivZ66jZ

– Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) January 21, 2020

She said that the emergency responders were so traumatized by the scene that they were allowed to take the rest of the night off.

But only ten hours after the first statement, Phoenix PD posted an update to confirm that the mother had announced that she had killed all three. They did not reveal the cause of death.

Last week in Celebration Florida, a man from Connecticut confessed to killing his three children and his wife, also just a few months after he moved to another state.

