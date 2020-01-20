Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the only winner of Fleabag at the SAG Awards

Has anyone hit Hollywood in the last year with a bigger bang than Phoebe Waller Bridge?

The British star completed the prestigious trifecta Sunday evening and added a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a female actor for Fleabag, and added to the Emmy and Golden Globe who have already won the first candidate on all fronts.

And what would the night have been without the signature “Oh, my god!” Waller-Bridge charmingly starts every speech with?

“I, ah … normal = try to be spontaneous in these speeches, but I don’t trust that I won’t be leaked again this time, so I wrote something down,” said the creator and star of the series as she launched her thanks.

“The Fleabag team is going home tomorrow, back to the UK, except Brett [Gelman], who you can keep, happy things,” she continued. “But I have to thank from the bottom of my heart that you are so supportive of our show on these coasts. With all the chaos of the outfits, and the interviews and the six-pack that my makeup artist pulled on me this evening, and all kinds of pre-drinks and after-parties, and all the amazing Hollywood things happening here, it’s pretty easy to get distracted from what really happened to us.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner

“At some point it will all touch me and I will just go into a corner and have a good old scream for it. But tonight as a Fleabag gang we will suck this up, celebrate and spend this evening with all the great actors in a room which I never thought I would be in. Thanks, this whole thing has really been a dream. If I wake up tomorrow and discover that it was exactly that, then thank you. It was the most beautiful dream. “

No dream.

BBC / Two Brothers / Luke Varley

The only surprise was that Waller-Bridge did not have to turn back immediately to receive the SAG Award for performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, because The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, just like Fleabag an Amazon Prime show on these banks, ended for the second year in a row.

This time, Waller-Bridge, which together with its wonderfully ordinary and heartbreaking show was the toast of the award season, was garnished Christina Applegate, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan and Catherine O’Hara in its category.