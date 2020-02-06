Phillip Schofield spewed at alpaca this morning and Holly Willoughby can’t handle it

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

This morning was again thrown into chaos when an alpaca spit into Phillip Schofield’s face just before the show went into the broadcast.

As usual, it was absolutely hilarious and Holly Willoughby did not know what to do with herself and still giggled for the incident when the cameras started rolling.

In the introduction to the show, Holly could be seen standing away from Phil while holding his two new friends – the alpacas Pete and Spitfire.

“The reason I am here is not because I am not very brave,” Holly revealed. “Because I felt very brave.

“But just before we got into the air, you see Pete Phil looking straight in the face … and then spitting in his face.”

The creators of the show then played the relevant clip – with Phil and two handlers trying to calm the animals before they went up to the sky.

The one alpaca – Pete, apparently – then visibly leaned forward and spit directly into Phil’s face, stumbling backwards.

Well, at least he laughed about it (Photo: ITV)

“Ooh!” He cried. “He just spat!”

The irony is that the alpaca called Spitfire didn’t actually fire Phil.

Of course, This Morning viewers already know that the daytime TV program and live animals are a match made in Hell.

We are all still recovering from the chaos of yesterday when Phil actually kissed a pig on TV.

The presenting duo was accompanied by Ingrid Tarrant and her pet George (no relationship with this writer), only one pig in her family of three.

Holly didn’t seem to be taken by George, but she was on the couch most of the interview, while Phil got stuck and joined his new friend on the floor and fed him apples.

More: Holly Willoughby



“He’s super affectionate,” Ingrid told the Dancing on Ice presenters. “I let him kiss me. You can ask him to kiss you Phil Say kissy-kissy and he might kiss you on the nose. “

No one to reject a challenge, Phil immediately went into it and luckily (or unhappy) he got a little cock in the nose of our new favorite pig.

And of course we have to ask the question – is George the Pig the new Iris?

This morning takes place at ITV on weekdays from 10 a.m.





