Phillip Schofield praised by Sharon and Kelly Osbourne for coming out as gay: “He is incredibly brave”

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have praised Phillip Schofield because he is “extremely brave” because he is live gay at the age of 57.

The duo appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the Oscars 2020, which was celebrated on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, but spoke briefly about Phillip’s huge announcement last week.

Asked Piers what she thought of it, Sharon said, “I thought he was extremely brave and you think about it, he could live the rest of his life with this secret that would probably kill him.”

“I think he’s incredibly brave and I think his wife is a very beautiful woman,” she added, agreeing with Kelly.

Phillip came out as gay despite being married to his wife, Stephanie, for the past 27 years, who has thrown her support behind the couple’s two daughters.

The presenter of This Morning spoke with Holly Willoughby live in the air to come out as gay shortly after he posted a statement online that came out.

The bold move has been praised by its co-stars and celebrities who back up what happened.

“I think what it is, it’s wonderful to see someone finally living his truth,” Kelly added to the panel – supplemented by Joan Collins and Perez Hilton, alongside hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

“I always think, regardless of the situation where you don’t feel like you can’t be who you really are, it’s a difficult place to be.

“To see him come out with his best friend and do it so lovingly on television, I watched it and I cried while I watched that interview.”

“You just see a weight being lifted off someone’s shoulders. Truth is beauty. “

“I think it will help so many people in his situation. Male or female, “she concluded.

Good Morning Britain is broadcast on ITV on weekdays from 6 a.m.





