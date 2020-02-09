Phillip Schofield “knew he was gay” when he married wife Stephanie Lowe

Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe share two daughters together (Photo: Rex)

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he “knew he was gay” when he married wife Stephanie 27 years ago.

The presenter of This Morning came out as a gay Friday in a sincere statement on Instagram and thanked Steph for his support.

And speaking about his relationship with the 55-year-old – with whom he shares two daughters – he opened about their wedding day.

“I’m not saying I didn’t know,” the 57-year-old began. “Whatever was there,” I thought, “OK, whatever this is, you’ll stay back because I’m happy.”

“I admit that maybe I was a little naive,” he went on. “But when we got married, it was a joyous time and it was not a consideration in my head.

“If you ask someone who is gay, they know – there is no confusion.”

While his wife added to the sun on Sunday: “We had to endure the most emotionally painful time in our 27-year marriage.”

Phillip and Steph have been married for 27 years and share the daughters Molly and Ruby together.

And an insider has claimed that Steph stays by his side for the foreseeable future and is not considering divorcing him.

“Steph is not bitter about Phil’s arrival,” a source told the Mirror. “She’s not the type to be hateful by dragging him to court.

“She says she will stay with him until he settles into a new relationship and is happy, and then they will talk about an amicable split deal.”

The publication states that Phillip is probably worth £ 8 million, thanks to his presentation career.

During an emotional appearance on This Morning, the father of two first opened his sexuality.

And he explained that he is currently single and intends to stay that way.

When asked if he was looking for a partner, he told Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and best friend Holly Willoughby: “No, I don’t think so. No, I don’t think about that.

“I do it one by one every day and this has always been a slow process. After this there is no quick process anymore. This is the big day and this is the day that I knew everything indicated. “

Phillip also praised Steph for her “amazing” support.

“I have been dealing with this for quite some time, and as far as Steph is concerned, as I said, I cannot write in any statement what I think about that woman,” he added.

“She is incredible, there is no one in my life who would have supported me like her. She is amazing. “





Phillip Schofield comes entirely from statement

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s apparently perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with or their well-being – and so you don’t know what has consumed me in recent years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have become aware of the fact that I am gay.

“This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby.

“My family has kept me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet I still can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

‘My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so much for the better. Rightly gay is nowadays a reason to celebrate and to be proud. Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that is only because of the pain I cause for my family.

“Steph has been incredible – I love her so much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls are amazing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, immediate acceptance, and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will brag both of us.

“My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and hugged me while I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV I could not hope to work with nicer, supportive teams.

“Every day on this morning, I am in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open to confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine.

“This will probably all come as a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Be friendly, especially to my family. Phillip. “

