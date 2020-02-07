Phillip Schofield gay: this morning host comes out as gay

Phillip has come out as gay (Photo: Ken McKay / ITV / REX)

Phillip Schofield has become gay.

The This Morning star made a statement on his Instagram story, in which he said that he “comes into reality” that he is gay.

The 57-year-old wrote: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s apparently perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with or their well-being – and so you don’t know what has been consuming me lately. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have become aware of the fact that I am gay. “

More to follow …





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Chelsea Peretti does not return to Brooklyn Nine-Nine for season 7 and we already miss Gina

MORE: Selena Gomez says that Instagram is “destroying” her generation, despite being the fourth most followed celebrity on the platform