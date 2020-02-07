Phillip Schofield gay: Eamonn Holmes comforts host at This Morning

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

Eamonn Holmes comforted Phillip Schofield live this morning today after the presenter came out as gay.

The 57-year-old was accompanied on the couch by co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford, who sat on either side of him.

Embracing both Ruth and Eamonn and Phil sat down on the couch next to Holly and kept saying ‘thank you’ to his co-hosts.

The host of Dancing on Ice was then comforted by his friend, who held his hand while Holly also put a supporting arm around him.

“Well done,” Ruth said to him.

“No one should be ashamed of their sexuality,” Eamonn said. “As Holly said, we will be the first to be by your side. Well done mate. “

Today, Phillip issued a statement on his Instagram story and shared the news that he “comes to terms with being gay.”

Ruth and Holly were the whole interview by his side (Photo: ITV)

The 57-year-old wrote: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s apparently perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with or their well-being – and so you don’t know what has been consuming me lately.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have come to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

Phillip has been married to Steph for 27 years Photo: David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock)

He continued: “My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so much for the better. Rightly gay is nowadays a reason to celebrate and to be proud. Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that is only because of the pain I cause for my family.

“Steph has been incredible – I love her so much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls are amazing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, immediate acceptance, and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will brag both of us. “

Phil then praised this morning and co-host Dancing on Ice Holly Willoughby and said: “My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and hugged me while I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn’t hope to work with more great, supportive teams. “

Holly contacted her social media to support her friend, and put a photo of the This Morning anchors together and praised her friend for his courage.

“Never been more proud of my friend than I am today,” she added.

Phil married Stephanie Lowe in 1993, and they are parents of Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24.





