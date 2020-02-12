Philippines Tell us to take a walk – Mother Jones

Is this interesting or not?

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told the US on Tuesday that he concluded a 2-decade-old defense agreement, one of Washington’s most important security alliances in Asia.

….The Pentagon sees its relationship with the Philippines as a stronghold against the growing military ambitions of China in Southeast Asia. Beijing has built naval installations in the disputed waters of the South China Sea and expanded security cooperation with authoritarian governments in countries including Thailand and Cambodia.

“The US and Filipino defense institutions will work fervently to prevent VFA from lapsing by trying to convince their respective leaders of its value,” said Derek Grossman, a senior defense analyst at the Rand Corp. “Without the VFA, it is virtually impossible to counter China in the South China Sea and conduct combined counter-terrorism missions in the southern Philippines.”

I am voting for ‘interesting’, partly because this comes from nowhere for those of us who have not followed this dispute closely. This means I don’t know what to think about it. Is there a liberal party line on relations with the Philippines? A conservative party line? A neocon party line? A Trumpistic party line?

I don’t know, but it’s all part of a string that the US can’t walk forever. We want to maintain a serious military and diplomatic influence in Southeast Asia, but it is fairly clear to all concerned that China is the leading power in the region – if not now, certainly in the very near future. Not only is the US clearly further away and concerned with other problems, but President Trump’s attitude towards mutual defense treaties makes China look even more dominant. A price has to be paid for crossing China, while Trump is actively pushing back the enforcement of treaty obligations. Will the Philippines be the first domino to fall into an inevitable loss of American influence in Asia to revive an old old cliché?

Alternatively, of course, Duterte is just bluffing and everything will be fine in the coming months. Maybe this is just a routine non-citizen. Just wait.