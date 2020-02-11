Philippines notifies US of intention to end major security pact

MANILA – The Philippines informed the United States on Tuesday of their intention to end an important security pact allowing US troops to train in the country in the most serious threat to the treaty alliance of the country under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a tweet that Manila received the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces agreement by the deputy head of mission at the US embassy in Manila. He refused to provide other details about the radical step “as diplomatic courtesy.”

Locsin signed the order by order of Duterte, who often criticized American security policies while praising those of China and Russia, despite the close historical ties of the Philippine army with its American counterpart.

In a hearing last week, Locsin warned that abolishing the security agreement with Washington would undermine Philippine security and promote aggression in the disputed South China Sea. US military presence in the strategic waterway has been seen as a crucial counterbalance for China, which has claimed almost the entire sea.

Locsin proposed a revision of the agreement to resolve issues rather than withdraw them. Philippine defense and military officials have not immediately given any government response.

The termination of the 1999 agreement would take effect 180 days after the Manila notification, but both could decide to keep the pact during the waiting period, the Philippine officials said.

