Philip Rivers and his family have lived in San Diego since he was designed by the Chargers in 2004. Now his future with the organization could end as Rivers and his family leave town for good.

Rivers confirmed to ESPN on Sunday that his family had moved out of their San Diego home forever. The family is moving to Florida to be closer to relatives and will look for its options for free decision making.

Even when the Chargers moved to Los Angeles, Rivers’ family stayed in San Diego and commuted between cities every day. Now that the 38-year-old wants to continue his NFL career, there doesn’t seem to be a chance of returning to Los Angeles.

While Rivers struggled with sales last season and scored an ugly TD-INT ratio of 23 to 20, he has been a Pro Bowl cornerback player since 2016. He is already attracting interest from the Indianapolis Colts and will have many applicants to choose from this off-season.

If his family settles in their new home, Rivers will likely look through his options and find the right one for himself and his family.